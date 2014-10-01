* The RBI is expected to set a cut-off yield of 8.56 percent at its 91-day treasury bill auction on Wednesday as per the median forecast in a Reuters poll of 12 traders. * Expected cut-off compares with a cut-off yield of 8.5201 percent last week. * The highest yield polled was 8.60 percent, while the lowest was 8.52 percent. * The RBI is expected to set a cut-off of 8.65 percent on the 364-day t-bills versus the previous 8.6603 percent, the poll showed. * The highest yield polled was 8.70 percent, while the lowest was 8.60 percent. * The RBI will sell 90 billion rupees of 91-day and 60 billion rupees of 364-day t-bills on Wednesday. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com/garauv.pai@thomsonreuters.co m/neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/himank.sharma@thomsonreuters. com)