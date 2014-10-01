* Strides Arcolab falls as much as 3.8 percent, but was last trading flat. * Strides' Italian unit Beltapharm SPA received an import alert on Monday, according to the U.S. FDA website. (1.usa.gov/1tg34DK) * Alert applies to skin care products, including Beneks Cleartone Fast Action Cream, Beneks Cleartone Fast Action Gel and Beneks Fashion Fair Cream. * Company, however, says its Italian unit has only one drug application approved for the U.S. market, Imiquimod cream, used to treat some skin diseases. * Adds the products mentioned by the U.S. FDA in its import alert are for an African customer. * Says it has no role in the distribution of those products in the United States. * "The Company is working with the U.S. FDA and the African customer on the circumstances of how these products reached the U.S. markets," Strides said in a filing to exchanges. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / zeba.siddiqui@thomsonreuters.com)