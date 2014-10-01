* The USD/INR pair retreats after opening at 61.95, its highest since March 4. * The pair now trading at 61.7150/72 vs the previous close of 61.7450/61.7550. * Traders pare positions ahead of holidays: markets will be closed from Thursday to Monday. * Most Asian currencies in the red on concerns about Hong Kong protests. * The dollar continues to trade at 4-year highs. * The NSE Nifty down 0.24 percent in line with Asian shares.