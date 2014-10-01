US STOCKS-Wall St slips as investors brace for French election
* Indexes down: Dow 0.11 pct, S&P 0.27 pct, Nasdaq 0.20 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
* Gammon Infrastructure Projects Ltd surges 9.5 percent. * Adds to Tuesday's 9.7 percent jump. * ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund bought 5.3 million shares at 12.75 rupees each on Tuesday, according to NSE data. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.11 pct, S&P 0.27 pct, Nasdaq 0.20 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
* Commences commercial production of coal bed methane (CBM) in Sohagpur