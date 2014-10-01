* Gammon Infrastructure Projects Ltd surges 9.5 percent. * Adds to Tuesday's 9.7 percent jump. * ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund bought 5.3 million shares at 12.75 rupees each on Tuesday, according to NSE data. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)