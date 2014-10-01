* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 3 basis points at 8.48 percent. * Traders awaiting comments from RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan, who is scheduled to hold a call with analysts at 0900 GMT, a day after the central bank held rates steady in line with expectations. * Some bargain buying seen after yield rose to 8.52 percent intraday on Tuesday, its highest level since Sept. 11. * Traders to watch global factors, rupee moves for direction. * Rupee's recovery from 7-month low hit earlier during the day also aiding bonds. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)