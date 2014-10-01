* Earnings will become a key focus for share markets . * Infosys kicks off July-September earnings season on Oct. 10. * Impact on foreign flows from global markets will also be key. * Indian markets will be shut until Monday, with trading to resume on Tuesday. * A rally in the dollar on expectations of early U.S. rate hikes has hit the rupee and emerging market currencies. * U.S. Fed to release minutes for its Sept. 16-17 meeting on Wednesday. * Foreign investors sold shares worth 4.86 billion rupees ($78.7 million) on Tuesday, marking their five session of sales out of past six. * Falling oil prices could also be a factor for debt markets. KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH Thurs - Mon: Markets closed Fri: India's bank lending and foreign reserves Tues: HSBC Markit Services PMI Wed: U.S. Fed minutes Fri: Infosys quarterly results (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)