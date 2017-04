* Consumer discretionary shares top gainers among BSE large-cap stocks. * Traders say consumer good companies are seen as safer bets given the expected rise in disposable incomes. * Berger Paints India Ltd is up 6.5 percent, while Bata India rises 5.3 percent. * Jubilant Foodworks Ltd surges 4.4 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)