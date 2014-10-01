Oct 01 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Thurgauer Kantonalbank
Issue Amount 250 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date October 23, 2020
Coupon 0.375 pct
Issue price 100.515
Spread 2 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date October 23, 2014
Lead Manager(s) KBThurg
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
ISIN CH0255896190
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)