* India's six-day cash rates end at 7.40/7.50 percent, versus 8.05/8.15 percent for one-day funds on Tuesday. * Financial markets to remain closed from Thursday to Monday for local holidays. Trading resumes on Tuesday. * Traders say month-end government spending aiding liquidity. * RBI's forward positions rollover also adding to cash in the market at month-end. * Surplus funds from banks' half yearly book closing also being reflected in the banking system. * Call rate to move back towards the repo rate of 8 percent at the start of the new reporting fortnight on Tuesday, traders say. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)