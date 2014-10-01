Oct -1 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 600 million rand
Maturity Date September 13, 2021
Coupon 8.25 pct
Issue price 101.609
Payment Date October 10. 2014
Lead Manager(s) Citi & Morgan Stanley
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.875 pct (1.575 pct & 0.30 pct selling)
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance Programme
ISIN XS1072624072
