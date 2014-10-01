BRIEF-ACCESS NATIONAL Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.13
* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.39 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S
Oct 1(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor Government of Germany
Issue Amount 150 million sterling
Maturity Date September 7, 2016
Coupon 3.75 pct
Reoffer price 105.115
Reoffer yield 1.035 pct
Spread 22 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 4.0 pct September 2016 UKT
Payment Date October 8, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Citi & RBS
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes The issue size will total 2.725 billion sterling
when fungible
Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0433107041
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
* KKR and Innovation Network Corp of Japan will tender joint offer for Toshiba's memory unit that would likely put them in pole position - Nikkei