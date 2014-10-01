BRIEF-ACCESS NATIONAL Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.13
* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.39 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S
Oct 1(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Adidas AG
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 600 million euro
Maturity Date October 8, 2021
Coupon 1.25 pct
Reoffer price 99.145
Yield 1.379 pct
Spread 68 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 98.8bp
over the 2.25 pct 2021 DBR
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 400 million euro
Maturity Date October 8, 2026
Coupon 2.25 pct
Reoffer price 99.357
Yield 2.312 pct
Spread 100 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 140bp
over the 1.0 pct 2024 DBR
* * * *
Common terms
Payment Date October 8, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BayernLB, Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan,
Mizuho & UniCredit
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
* KKR and Innovation Network Corp of Japan will tender joint offer for Toshiba's memory unit that would likely put them in pole position - Nikkei