Oct 1(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower Landeskreditbank Baden-Wuerttemberg (L-Bank)

Guarantor Explicitly and unconditionally by the German Federal State of

Baden-Wuerttemberg

Issue Amount 150 million sterling

Maturity Date December 15, 2017

Coupon 0.875 pct

Reoffer price 97.969

Yield 1.534 pct

Spread 55 basis points

Underlying govt bond over the 1.75 pct 2017 UKT

Payment Date October 10, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, RBC CM, RBS

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 1

Notes The issue size will total 550 million sterling

when fungible

Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0914294623

