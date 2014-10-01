Oct 1st (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Prologis LP

Issue Amount 600 million Euro

Maturity Date October 7, 2020

Coupon 1.375 pct

Issue price 99.834

Spread 85 basis points

Underlying govt bond over the midswaps, equivalent to 117.2bp

over the Bund

Payment Date October 7, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BAML, JPmorgan, Royal Bank of Scotland,Goldman Sachs & Morgan

Stanley

Ratings Baa1 (Moody's)

Listing NYSE

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law US

