REFILE-BRIEF-KKR, Innovation Network Corp plan bid for Toshiba's memory unit - Nikkei
* KKR and Innovation Network Corp of Japan will tender joint offer for Toshiba's memory unit that would likely put them in pole position - Nikkei
Oct 1(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Export-Import Bank of Korea (KEXIM)
Issue Amount 300 million sterling
Maturity Date December 7, 2017
Coupon 2.0 pct
Issue price 99.783
Reoffer price 99.783
Spread 110 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Gilt
Payment Date October 10, 2014
Lead Manager(s) ANZ & HSBC
Ratings Aa3 (Moody's)
Listing SGX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS1118305256
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
* KKR and Innovation Network Corp of Japan will tender joint offer for Toshiba's memory unit that would likely put them in pole position - Nikkei
April 21 A group of iHeartMedia Inc lenders has signed a cooperation agreement to oppose the debt overhaul of the largest owner of U.S. radio stations, presenting a threat to the company's bid to avoid bankruptcy, people familiar with the matter said.