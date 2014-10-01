Oct 1(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Export-Import Bank of Korea (KEXIM)

Issue Amount 300 million sterling

Maturity Date December 7, 2017

Coupon 2.0 pct

Issue price 99.783

Reoffer price 99.783

Spread 110 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Gilt

Payment Date October 10, 2014

Lead Manager(s) ANZ & HSBC

Ratings Aa3 (Moody's)

Listing SGX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1118305256

