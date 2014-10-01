I. OILSEEDS (Rs./M.T) Ex-Mandi 1. Groundnut seed (Saurashtra) Crushing Quality 48000 2. Soyabean seed (Indore) 33000 3. Rape/Mustard seed (Rajasthan) 37200 4. Sunflower seed (Karn./Mah.) 40000 5. Castorseed (Gujarat) 43250 6. Sesameseed(white 98/2)(Saurashtra) 110000 II. OILCAKES (Rs./ M.T.) O & A /S & S 1. Groundnut Exp. cake (Guj) 50/2.5 27000 2. Sunflowerseed Exp. cake(Mah/Karn)25/2.5 22500 3. Rapeseed Exp.cake (Rajasthan) 40/2.5 16300 III. RICE BRAN (Rs./M.T.) 1. Rice Bran Raw (16/5/8) Punjab 9000 IV. EXTRACTIONS (A) LOCAL EX-MILL (Rs./MT) O & A/S & S 1. Groundnut Ext. (Ex-Saurashtra) 45/2.5 25000 2. Rice Bran Ext. (Ex-Punjab) 16/5/8 7600 3. Kardi Ext.(Ex-Maharashtra) 20/2.5 11000 4. Soya Ext.( Ex-Indore) 48/2.5 28000 5. Rapeseed Ext.(Ex-Rajasthan) 38/2.5 13400 6. Sunflowerseed Ext.(Ex-Mah/Karn) 30/2.5 21000 (B) EXPORT (FAS) (US$ / MT) . 1. Soyabean Ext(Bulk)Yellow (Ex-Kandla)48/2.5 560 2. Rapeseed Ext. (Bulk) (Ex-Kandla)38/2.5 238 3. Groundnut Ext.(Bulk) (Ex-Bedi) 45/2.5 NQ 4. Castormeal Ext. (Bulk)(Ex-Kandla) 112 5. Rice Bran Ext. (Bulk)(Ex-Kakinada) 16/3.5 NQ (C) EXPORT (FOR) Ports (Rs./MT) 1. Soyabean Ext.(Bulk)Yellow(Ex-Kandla) 48/2.5 36000 2 Rapeseed Ext. (Bulk) (Ex-Kandla)38.2.5 14300 3. Groundnut Ext.(Bulk) (Ex-Bedi) 45/2.5 NQ 4. Castormeal Ext(Bulk) (Ex-Kandla) 6550 V. INTERNATIONAL OILS(US$/M.T) 1. RBD Palmolein FOB Malaysia/Indonesia 702 2. RBD Palmolein C&F Mumbai 735 3. Crude Palm Oil(CPO) FOB Indonesia 685 4. Crude Palm Oil(CPO)C&F Mumbai 715 5. Soya Degum (Crude) CIF Mumbai 837 6. Sunflower Oil (Crude) CIF Mumbai 860 7. Castor Oil (First grade) FOB Kandla (Export) 1435 VI. LOCAL RATE FOR DOMESTIC & IMPORTED OILS (A) Local Oils (Expeller) (Rs./M.t.) (A) Local Oils (Expeller) (Rs./M.t.) 1. Groundnut Oil 80000 2. Rapeseed Oil 69500 3. Sunflower Oil 58000 4. Kardi Oil 87500 5. Linseed Oil 76500 6. Sesame Oil 82500 7. Washed Cottonseed Oil 61500 8. Castor Oil (Comm) 86000 9. Mahua Oil NQ 10. Karanja Oil 64000 (b) Imported Oils (Rs./M.T.) 1. RBD Palmolein 51500 2. Crude Degummed Soybean Oil (Ex-Mumbai) 58000 3. Crude Palm Oil (5%) (Ex-Kandla)) 48000 VII. SOLVENT EXTRACTED OILS (Rs./MT.) 1. SE Soyabean Oil (Indore) 58500 2. SE R.B. Oil (RG-I) 54500 3. SE R.B. Oil RG-II (Industrial) 51500 4. SE Neem Oil 85000 VIII. REFINED OIL (Excl.ST) (Rs./MT) 1. SE Refined Cottonseed Oil 64000 2. SE Refined Rapeseed Oil 72000 3. Refined Soyabean Oil 62000 4. Refined Rice Bran Oil (Punjab) 66500 5. Refined Sunflowerseed Oil 63000 6. Refined Groundnut Oil 84000 IX. NON EDIBLE OILS 1. P. F. A. D. - FOB Malaysia US$MT 605 2. P. F. A. D. - CIF Kandla US$MT 655 3. P. F. A. D. - Ex-Factory Kandla Rs./Tons 42000 4. Crude Palm Kernal Oil (5%) - FOB 950 4. Crude Palm Kernal Oil (1.75%) - C&F 970 Note: Rates are excluding VAT & Octroi unless specified