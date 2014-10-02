Oct 2(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thursday.
Borrower Inter-American Development Bank
(IADB)
Issue Amount 250 billion Indonesian Rupiah
Maturity Date September 12, 2018
Coupon 7.35 pct
Payment Date October 16, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Citi
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 10
Governing Law New York
Notes The issue size will total 1.25 trillion
when fungible
Launched under issuer's DIP programme
ISIN XS1106486936
