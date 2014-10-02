Oct 01 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower Inter American Development Bank (IADB)

Issue Amount 100 million sterling

Maturity Date December 15, 2017

Coupon 1.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.618

Spread 44 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 1.75 pct Due 2017 UKT

Payment Date October 16, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, HSBC & Nomura

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance Programme

The issue size will total 450 million sterling

When fungible

ISIN XS0993756807

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)