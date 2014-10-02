Oct 01 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thursday.
Borrower Inter American Development Bank (IADB)
Issue Amount 100 million sterling
Maturity Date December 15, 2017
Coupon 1.25 pct
Reoffer price 99.618
Spread 44 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 1.75 pct Due 2017 UKT
Payment Date October 16, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, HSBC & Nomura
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance Programme
The issue size will total 450 million sterling
When fungible
ISIN XS0993756807
