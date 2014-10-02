BRIEF-Aroundtown Property Holdings lists shares following conversion of convertible bonds
* Aroundtown Property Holdings to list 25,649,374 new shares as of April 19 following the conversion of unlisted convertible bonds
Oct 2nd (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Helvetia Schweizerische Versicherungsgesellschaft AG
Guarantor Helvetia Holding AG
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 200 million swiss francs
Maturity Date October 17, 2044
Coupon 4.0 pct
Yield 4.0 pct
Issue price 101
Reoffer price Par
Spread 318.2 basis points
Underlying govt bond over the Midswaps
ISIN CH0255893098
* * * *
Tranche 2
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 325 million swiss francs
Maturity Date April 17, 2020
Coupon 3.5 pct
Yield 3.5 pct
Issue price 101
Reoffer price Par
Spread 322.1 basis points
Underlying govt bond over the Midswaps
ISIN CH0255893080
* * * *
Common terms
Payment Date October 17, 2014
Lead Manager(s) UBS,Credit Suisse & Deutsche Bank
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
