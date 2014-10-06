October 6 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Landeschatzanweisung
Issue Amount 250 million euro
Maturity Date October 10, 2024
Coupon 1.125 pct
Issue price 99.55
Reoffer price 99.55
Spread 5 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over mid swaps, equivalent to 26.1 basis
points over the Aug 15, 2024 DBR
Payment Date October 10, 2014
Lead Manager(s) LBBW, Natixis, & WGZ bank
Listing Dusseldorf
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)