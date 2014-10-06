Oct 6(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten (BNG)
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date October 14, 2019
Coupon 0.375 pct
Reoffer price 99.936
Spread Minus 7 basis points
Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps, equivalent to 23.2bp
Over the 0.25 pct October 2019 OBL 170
Payment Date October 14, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, Morgan Stanley & Rabobank International
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law Dutch
