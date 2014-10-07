* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield seen opening lower versus its Wednesday's close of 8.48 percent. * Financial markets were closed Thursday through Monday. * US yields drop after Friday's jobs data raises hopes of a delay in interest rates rising. * 10-year paper seen in a 8.45 to 8.52 percent range. * Global crude oil prices will continue to be monitored for its impact on domestic inflation. * Traders broadly expect the 10-year to move in a 8.40 to 8.60 percent range in the near-term. * Rupee moves will also be monitored for direction. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)