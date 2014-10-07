* Indian tyre makers gain as natural rubber prices in the local market are near their lowest levels in five years. * A strong rupee also helps further lower the cost of imports. * Tyre makers source natural rubber from both home and abroad. * Auto sales in September were also robust, spurring share gains, dealers say. * Shares in Apollo Tyres jump as much as 7.6 percent. * JK Tyre and Industries rises as much as 5.6 percent and Ceat Ltd gains as much as 4.9 percent. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/rajendra.jadhav@thomsonreuters.co m)