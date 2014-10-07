Indonesian rupiah weakens slightly after Jakarta election
JAKARTA, April 20 Indonesia's currency weakened slightly on Thursday after polls showed that the incumbent governor of Jakarta had lost his bid for re-election by a big margin.
Oct 07 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Landesbank Baden-Wurttemberg (LBBW)
Issue Amount 50 million euro
Maturity Date December 07, 2018
Coupon 0.39 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 0.39 pct
Payment Date October 07, 2014
Lead Manager(s) LBBW
Ratings A2 (Moody's)
Listing Stuttgart
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance Programme
ISIN DE000LB0Z051
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
JAKARTA, April 20 Indonesia's currency weakened slightly on Thursday after polls showed that the incumbent governor of Jakarta had lost his bid for re-election by a big margin.
RABAT, April 20 The Moroccan central bank's initial stage in a programme to liberalise the dirham currency will start in the second half of the year, the bank said in a statement on Wednesday.