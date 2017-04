COLOMBO Oct 7 Sri Lanka's trade deficit in August widened 31.8 percent to $733.2 million from a year earlier, mainly due to higher imports of fuel and vehicles, central bank data showed on Tuesday.

August exports rose 7.9 percent from a year earlier to $991.3 million, while imports rose 16.9 percent to $1.72 billion.

For the first eight months of 2014, the trade deficit narrowed 7.1 percent to $5.17 billion from $5.57 billion a year earlier. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Richard Borsuk)