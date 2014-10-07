BRIEF-Bank of the Philippine Islands says Q1 net income rose 25.6% to 6.25 bln pesos
* Q1 net income rose 25.6% relative to the same period last year, to 6.25 billion pesos Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 07 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Corporacion De Reservas Estrategicas De Productos
Petroliferos (CORES)
Issue Amount 250 million Euro
Maturity Date October 16,2024
Coupon 2.50 pct
Issue price 99.520
Spread 141.6 basis points
Underlying govt bond over the midswap,equals to SPGB 2.750% 10/24 (spot px 105.240%)
+39 bps HR (94%)
Payment Date October 16,2014
Lead Manager(s) HSBC, Santander GBM & Societe Generale CIB
Ratings BBB (stable)(S&P), BBB (stable)(Fitch)
Listing AIAF, passported Luxembourg
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law Spanish
ISIN ES0224261034
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
* Q1 net income rose 25.6% relative to the same period last year, to 6.25 billion pesos Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, April 19 Brazilian police conducted raids on Wednesday as part of an investigation of state-controlled Caixa Econômica Federal's purchase of a stake in a consumer lender six years ago, the latest scandal rocking the nation's largest mortgage lender.