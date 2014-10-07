Oct 7(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Sparkasse KolnBonn

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date October 14, 2024

Coupon 1.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.831

Reoffer yield 1.143 pct

Spread Flat

Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps, equivalent to 22bp

Oevr the 2024 DBR

Payment Date October 14, 2014

Lead Manager(s) DEKA, HELABA, HSBC, LBBW & UNICREDIT

Ratings Aaa (S&P)

Listing Duesseldorf

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000SK003B9

