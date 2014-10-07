Oct 7(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Oeresundsbro Konsortiet A/S

Issue Amount 700 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date October 16, 2019

Coupon 1.01 pct

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date October 16, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Swedbank AB (publ)

Ratings AAA (S&P)

Listing London

Denoms (M) 1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1120986580

