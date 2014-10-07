Oct 7(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Abbey National Treasury Services plc

Guarantor Santander UK plc

Issue Amount 500 million sterling

Maturity Date October 15, 2029

Coupon 3.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.432

Spread 135 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 6.0 pct 2028 UKT

Payment Date October 15, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Nomura, Santander GBM & UBS Investment Bank

Ratings A2 (Moody's), A (S&P),

A (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1120891012

