Oct 07 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 50 million Polish Zloty

Maturity Date October 25,2022

Coupon 4.25 pct

Issue price 114.75

Payment Date October 14,2014

Lead Manager(s) HSBC

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA(Fitch)

Listing Luxembourg

Full fees 1.25 pct (Selling: 1 pct,m+u:0.25 pct)

Denoms (K) 10

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 250 million polish zloty when fungible

Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0845917342

