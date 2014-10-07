Oct 7th (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Aareal Bank AG

Issue Amount 50 million Euro

Maturity Date October 14, 2022

Coupon 2.500 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 2.5 pct

Payment Date October 14, 2014

Lead Manager(s) DZ

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN DE000A1TNDW7

