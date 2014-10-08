* NSE index futures on the Singapore Exchange down 0.30
percent.
* Asian stocks slid on Wednesday on worries about waning global
growth.
* The MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan
falls 0.75 percent.
* Foreign investors sold shares worth 3.33 billion rupees
($54.33 million) on Tuesday - NSE.
* India to unveil new monetary policy framework by end-January -
govt source.
* NSE index closed below technically important 50-day
moving average on Tuesday, for the first time since August 8.
(1 US dollar = 61.2900 Indian rupee)
(abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /
abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)