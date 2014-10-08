* NSE index futures on the Singapore Exchange down 0.30 percent. * Asian stocks slid on Wednesday on worries about waning global growth. * The MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan falls 0.75 percent. * Foreign investors sold shares worth 3.33 billion rupees ($54.33 million) on Tuesday - NSE. * India to unveil new monetary policy framework by end-January - govt source. * NSE index closed below technically important 50-day moving average on Tuesday, for the first time since August 8. (1 US dollar = 61.2900 Indian rupee) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)