* USD/INR seen opening little changed versus Tuesday's close of 61.43/44. * Index of the dollar against six major currencies up 0.23 percent though yen gains sharply against the greenback. * Asian currencies trading mixed compared to the dollar. * Pair at 61.39/41 in offshore spot non-deliverable indicative trade. * Shares to be monitored for clues on foreign fund flows. * Nifty futures trading down 0.4 percent. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)