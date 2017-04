* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield seen opening lower versus Tuesday's close of 8.45 percent. * Global crude prices close at their lowest in two years. * 10-year paper seen in a 8.40 to 8.50 percent range. * US yields plunge after German data, IMF growth forecast. * Rupee moves to be monitored for direction. * Bonds broadly seen ranged ahead of inflation data next week. * RBI allows banks to shift their excess bond holdings to trading books from HTM three more times in 2015. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)