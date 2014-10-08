* Infosys falls 1.2 percent. * Citigroup downgrades to "neutral" from "buy." * Says shares trade at around 17x 1-year forward earnings after outperforming the market. * Adds "positives are adequately discounted." * Company to declare July-Sept earnings on Friday. * The investment bank also cuts Tech Mahindra to "sell" from "neutral" * MindTree downgraded to "sell" from "buy". (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)