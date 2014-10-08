US STOCKS-Nasdaq breaches 6,000 as earnings boost shares; U.S. tax code proposal eyed
* Nasdaq takes 17 years to climb 1,000 points post Y2K bubble
* Infosys falls 1.2 percent. * Citigroup downgrades to "neutral" from "buy." * Says shares trade at around 17x 1-year forward earnings after outperforming the market. * Adds "positives are adequately discounted." * Company to declare July-Sept earnings on Friday. * The investment bank also cuts Tech Mahindra to "sell" from "neutral" * MindTree downgraded to "sell" from "buy". (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Nasdaq takes 17 years to climb 1,000 points post Y2K bubble
* Indexes up: Dow 1.14 pct, S&P 0.55 pct, Nasdaq 0.67 pct (Updates to early afternoon)