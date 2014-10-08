* Reliance Industries gains 0.5 percent. * Barclays upgrades to "overweight" from "equal weight" * Says expects earnings to more than double in the subsequent five years starting second half of FY16. * Adds valuations reasonable relative to history and global peers. * Reliance trades at 10.7 times of 1-year forward earnings - Thomson Reuters StarMine. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)