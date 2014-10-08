* NHPC, engaged in hydro power generation, gains 0.8 percent. * Electricity generation for the first six months is 21 percent higher than last year - Central Electricity Authority website. (bit.ly/1y4hPQV) * New dams and some of the dams damaged by Uttarakhand floods of last year became operational, investors say. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)