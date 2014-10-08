* The RBI is expected to set a cut-off yield of 8.51 percent at
its 91-day treasury bill auction on Wednesday as per the median
forecast in a Reuters poll of 12 traders.
* Expected cut-off compares with a cut-off yield of 8.5201
percent last week.
* The highest yield polled was 8.52 percent, while the lowest
was 8.47 percent.
* The RBI is expected to set a cut-off of 8.58 percent on the
182-day t-bills versus the previous 8.6613 percent, the poll
showed.
* The highest yield polled was 8.61 percent, while the lowest
was 8.55 percent.
* The RBI will sell 90 billion rupees of 91-day and 60 billion
rupees of 182-day t-bills on Wednesday.
