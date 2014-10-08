* The RBI is expected to set a cut-off yield of 8.51 percent at its 91-day treasury bill auction on Wednesday as per the median forecast in a Reuters poll of 12 traders. * Expected cut-off compares with a cut-off yield of 8.5201 percent last week. * The highest yield polled was 8.52 percent, while the lowest was 8.47 percent. * The RBI is expected to set a cut-off of 8.58 percent on the 182-day t-bills versus the previous 8.6613 percent, the poll showed. * The highest yield polled was 8.61 percent, while the lowest was 8.55 percent. * The RBI will sell 90 billion rupees of 91-day and 60 billion rupees of 182-day t-bills on Wednesday. (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.co m/suvashree.dchoudhury@thomsonreuters.com)