* BSE index falls 0.08 percent, while the NSE index is down 0.1 percent. * The NSE index posted its lowest close since August 14 on Tuesday. * Indexes track weak Asian and U.S. markets, which fell on worries about waning global growth. * Growth in China's services sector weakened slightly in September, while German industrial output slumped. * Technology and healthcare stocks lead the decline. & Sun Pharmaceutical Industries falls 2.3 percent, while Cipla Ltd is down 2.9 percent. * Shares in Infosys fall 1.4 percent after Citigroup downgrades it ahead of earnings on Friday. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)