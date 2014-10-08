* Resources stocks under pressure below or around their 200-day moving average (DMA) after NSE broke key support on Tuesday. * NSE index and BSE index closed below important support of 50-dma on Tuesday, first time since Aug. 8. * Jindal Steel and Power, Cairn India, and Tata Steel slump as each has fallen below their 200-dma. * Hindalco Industries, and NMDC drop as they are hovering just above the 200-dma. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)