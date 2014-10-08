* Indian domestic cyclical stocks gain. * IMF increased India's GDP growth estimate for FY15 to 5.6 percent from 5.4 percent, while cutting its global growth forecast. * The revised forecast by IMF gives more confidence about the much talked-about cyclical recovery in the domestic economy - Investors. * State Bank of India gains 1.2 percent, Larsen & Toubro rises 1.8 percent * Auto maker Mahindra & Mahindra advances 1 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)