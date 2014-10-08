* Shares of oil companies surge after Brent falls to 27-month low on global growth, oil glut concerns. * Refiners benefit from lower oil because of higher margins, while explorers benefit from reduced subsidy burdens. * Hindustan Petroleum Corp surges 4.4 percent, Indian Oil Corp rises 3.7 percent while Bharat Petroleum Corp is up 3.6 percent. * Oil and Natural Gas Corp gains 1.7 percent, while Oil India is up 0.3 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)