* USD/INR trading little changed at 61.44/45 versus 61.43/44 close on Tuesday. * Shares trading down 0.3 percent and watched for clues on foreign fund flows. * Sentiment positive for rupee as International Monetary Fund revises India's growth forecast for FY15 to 5.6 percent from 5.4 percent, while trimming its global growth forecast. * Asian currencies trading mixed compared with the dollar. * Pair seen in a 61.35 to 61.55 range during the rest of the session. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)