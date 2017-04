* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield falls 2 bps to 8.43 percent. * Bonds worth nearly 363 billion rupees ($5.91 billion) change hands by mid-day, against a recent full-day average of 300 billion rupees ($4.88 billion). * Speculation that limits for foreign investment in debt could be raised soon. * Traders say foreign banks buying actively in the market. * Asia bonds surge after weak IMF global growth forecast. * Any comments from top RBI officials at a day-long event will be watched. * Fed Sept. policy meet minutes due Wednesday, local inflation data next week key for bonds. (1 US dollar = 61.4150 Indian rupee)