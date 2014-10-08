Oct 8(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale (NordLB)
Issue Amount 200 million euro
Maturity Date October 13, 2017
Coupon 0.15 pct
Issue price 99.98
Reoffer price 99.98
Yield 0.157 pct
Payment Date October 13, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Nord/LB
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Hannover
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms 500
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
ISIN DE000NLB8EP0
