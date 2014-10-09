* USD/INR seen opening weaker versus Wednesday's close of 61.3950/4050 following dovish Fed comments. * Fed's September meeting minutes released late on Wednesday suggest it is in no hurry to raise rates. * Almost all Asian currencies trading stronger versus the dollar. * USD/INR pair at 60.99 in offshore spot non-deliverable indicative trade. * Shares to be monitored for clues on foreign fund flows. * Nifty futures trading 0.4 percent higher. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)