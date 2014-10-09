* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield seen opening lower versus Wednesday's close of 8.41 percent. * Crude prices end lower on Wednesday but off early lows. * 10-year paper seen in a 8.35 to 8.45 percent range until Friday. * US yields drop following Fed's September policy meet minutes. * Traders view minutes as suggesting a continued accommodative stance on monetary policy. * Gains in the rupee will also help bonds sentiment. * Inflation data due next week to now be the key focus. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)