Oct 8(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Korea Water Resources Corporation
Issue Amount $300 million
Maturity Date April 16, 2018
Coupon 2.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.886
Yield 2.034 pct
Payment Date October 16, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BNP paribas, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs International,
Morgan Stanley & Standard Chartered Bank
Ratings A1 (Moody's), A+ (S&P),
AA- (Fitch)
Listing SGX
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law New York
ISIN XS1120819849
