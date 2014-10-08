Oct 8(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Korea Water Resources Corporation

Issue Amount $300 million

Maturity Date April 16, 2018

Coupon 2.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.886

Yield 2.034 pct

Payment Date October 16, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP paribas, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs International,

Morgan Stanley & Standard Chartered Bank

Ratings A1 (Moody's), A+ (S&P),

AA- (Fitch)

Listing SGX

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law New York

ISIN XS1120819849

