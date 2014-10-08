Oct 8(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Bertelsmann SE & Co

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date October 14, 2024

Coupon 1.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.591

Yield 1.795 pct

Spread 68 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 89.4p

Over the 1.0 pct August 2024 DBR

Payment Date October 13, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Commerzbank & JPMorgan

Ratings Baa1 (Moody's)

Full fees Undisclosed

