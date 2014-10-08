BRIEF-Renasant Corporation reports Q1 earnings per share $0.54
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Oct 8(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Bertelsmann SE & Co
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date October 14, 2024
Coupon 1.75 pct
Reoffer price 99.591
Yield 1.795 pct
Spread 68 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 89.4p
Over the 1.0 pct August 2024 DBR
Payment Date October 13, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Commerzbank & JPMorgan
Ratings Baa1 (Moody's)
Full fees Undisclosed
* PS Business Parks Inc reports results for the quarter ended March 31, 2017