BRIEF-Renasant Corporation reports Q1 earnings per share $0.54
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Oct 8 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Unibail-Rodamco SE
Issue Amount 750 million Euro
Maturity Date October 17, 2022
Coupon 1.375 pct
Reoffer price 99.782
Spread 55 basis points
Underlying govt bond over the midswaps
Payment Date October 15, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP paribas, Goldman Sachs International, HSBC, JPMorgan,
Morgan Stanley, RBS, SG & UBS
Ratings A (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS1121177338
* PS Business Parks Inc reports results for the quarter ended March 31, 2017