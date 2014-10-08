Oct 8 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Unibail-Rodamco SE

Issue Amount 750 million Euro

Maturity Date October 17, 2022

Coupon 1.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.782

Spread 55 basis points

Underlying govt bond over the midswaps

Payment Date October 15, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP paribas, Goldman Sachs International, HSBC, JPMorgan,

Morgan Stanley, RBS, SG & UBS

Ratings A (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1121177338

